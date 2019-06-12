iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Stake Lessened by Patten Group Inc.

Patten Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 15.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 35,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,721 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Patten Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GYL Financial Synergies LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 261.0% in the first quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 50,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,061,000 after acquiring an additional 36,414 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Bell Bank now owns 867,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,732,000 after acquiring an additional 31,019 shares in the last quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,987,000. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.5% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 156,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,513,000 after acquiring an additional 28,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IEFA stock traded down $0.39 on Wednesday, hitting $61.38. The stock had a trading volume of 2,109,620 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84.

