iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) Holdings Raised by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,826 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,782 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $3,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $620,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,797,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 92.9% during the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 3,733 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969 shares during the last quarter.

ICVT stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.50. 1,741 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.43 and a 1-year high of $58.18.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.0743 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%.

