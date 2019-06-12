iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) Shares Sold by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) by 24.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 44,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,719 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iRobot were worth $5,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of iRobot in the 4th quarter worth $33,787,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in iRobot by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,589,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $216,809,000 after purchasing an additional 176,245 shares in the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iRobot by 159.0% in the first quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 247,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,081,000 after acquiring an additional 151,700 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iRobot by 7,807.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 141,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,813,000 after acquiring an additional 139,284 shares during the period. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors grew its position in iRobot by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 338,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,357,000 after buying an additional 130,362 shares during the period. 97.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRBT traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.63. 15,351 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 830,118. iRobot Co. has a 1 year low of $70.86 and a 1 year high of $132.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.16. iRobot had a return on equity of 17.64% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm had revenue of $237.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that iRobot Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IRBT. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of iRobot in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of iRobot from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of iRobot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of iRobot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.87 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sidoti cut shares of iRobot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.12.

In other news, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 11,486 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.07, for a total transaction of $1,000,086.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 402,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,034,181.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Russell J. Campanello sold 17,409 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.93, for a total value of $2,105,270.37. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,393,598.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,817 shares of company stock worth $8,355,102 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

iRobot Company Profile

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots for the consumer market worldwide. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Mirra Pool Cleaning Robot to clean residential pools and removes debris as small as two microns from pool floors, walls, and stairs.

