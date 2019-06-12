Iomart Group’s (IOM) “Corporate” Rating Reaffirmed at FinnCap

FinnCap reaffirmed their corporate rating on shares of Iomart Group (LON:IOM) in a report released on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating on shares of Iomart Group in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Iomart Group in a research note on Monday, April 1st.

Get Iomart Group alerts:

Shares of LON IOM opened at GBX 338.50 ($4.42) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.86. Iomart Group has a 1-year low of GBX 308 ($4.02) and a 1-year high of GBX 475 ($6.21). The company has a market cap of $371.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.06.

iomart Group plc provides managed cloud services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud Services and Easyspace. The company offers a range of domain names, shared, dedicated and virtual servers, and email services to micro and SME markets. It also provides managed cloud computing facilities and services through a network of owned datacenters to larger SME and corporate markets; and data storage, backup, and virtualization solutions.

Featured Article: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Iomart Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iomart Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.