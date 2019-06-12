Iomart Group’s (IOM) “Corporate” Rating Reaffirmed at FinnCap

FinnCap reaffirmed their corporate rating on shares of Iomart Group (LON:IOM) in a report released on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating on shares of Iomart Group in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Iomart Group in a research note on Monday, April 1st.

Shares of LON IOM opened at GBX 338.50 ($4.42) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.86. Iomart Group has a 1-year low of GBX 308 ($4.02) and a 1-year high of GBX 475 ($6.21). The company has a market cap of $371.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.06.

About Iomart Group

iomart Group plc provides managed cloud services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud Services and Easyspace. The company offers a range of domain names, shared, dedicated and virtual servers, and email services to micro and SME markets. It also provides managed cloud computing facilities and services through a network of owned datacenters to larger SME and corporate markets; and data storage, backup, and virtualization solutions.

