Investors Buy High Volume of Marina Biotech Call Options (OTCMKTS:MRNA)

Marina Biotech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRNA) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders purchased 5,088 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,711% compared to the typical volume of 281 call options.

Shares of MRNA opened at $16.00 on Wednesday. Marina Biotech has a 1-year low of $13.03 and a 1-year high of $29.79.

Marina Biotech (OTCMKTS:MRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $16.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.59 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Marina Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at about $146,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marina Biotech during the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in Marina Biotech during the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Marina Biotech during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,051,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Marina Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at about $24,430,000.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MRNA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marina Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on shares of Marina Biotech from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Marina Biotech in a report on Sunday, June 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Marina Biotech in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.10.

Marina Biotech Company Profile

Marina Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of proprietary drug therapeutics primarily for hypertension, arthritis, pain, and oncology in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Prestalia, a single-pill fixed dose combination (FDC) of perindopril argenine, an angiotensin-converting-enzyme inhibitor; and amlodipine besylate, a calcium channel blocker for the treatment of hypertension.

