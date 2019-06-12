Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Tate & Lyle (TATE)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Tate & Lyle (LON: TATE) in the last few weeks:

6/5/2019 – Tate & Lyle had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

6/3/2019 – Tate & Lyle had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from GBX 720 ($9.41) to GBX 620 ($8.10). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/28/2019 – Tate & Lyle had its price target raised by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 720 ($9.41) to GBX 730 ($9.54). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/28/2019 – Tate & Lyle had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 740 ($9.67) to GBX 795 ($10.39). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/24/2019 – Tate & Lyle had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 850 ($11.11). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/24/2019 – Tate & Lyle had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

5/23/2019 – Tate & Lyle had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

5/23/2019 – Tate & Lyle had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

5/3/2019 – Tate & Lyle had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

Shares of LON:TATE traded down GBX 1.80 ($0.02) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 752.40 ($9.83). The stock had a trading volume of 1,211,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,840,000. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion and a PE ratio of 19.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.09. Tate & Lyle PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 618 ($8.08) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 810 ($10.58).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 20.80 ($0.27) per share. This represents a yield of 2.75%. This is a boost from Tate & Lyle’s previous dividend of $8.60. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. Tate & Lyle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.75%.

In related news, insider Nick Hampton sold 333,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 725 ($9.47), for a total transaction of £2,414,250 ($3,154,645.24).

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

