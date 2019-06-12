Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Sets New 52-Week High at $14.43

Shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$14.43 and last traded at C$14.25, with a volume of 12441 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$14.35.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James downgraded Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Laurentian boosted their target price on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.56.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion and a PE ratio of 7.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.20.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.0242 per share. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.74%.

About Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN)

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

