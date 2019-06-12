Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) Stake Boosted by Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 111.7% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ICE. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Bank of America set a $85.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.55.

Shares of ICE traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.18. The stock had a trading volume of 624,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,793,880. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a one year low of $69.69 and a one year high of $86.78. The company has a market cap of $47.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 31.98% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 53,166 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.26, for a total transaction of $4,320,269.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Lynn C. Martin sold 2,500 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total transaction of $212,525.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,422,359.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 186,712 shares of company stock valued at $14,843,289. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

