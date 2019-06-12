Insider Selling: Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) CFO Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.62, for a total value of $439,240.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,526,825.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE:TYL traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $219.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,219. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.75 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $173.26 and a 52-week high of $252.47.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95. The firm had revenue of $247.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.75 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 14.23%. Tyler Technologies’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TYL shares. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. DA Davidson cut Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. ValuEngine cut Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Northcoast Research started coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tyler Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.13.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies in the first quarter worth $53,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies in the first quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Tyler Technologies by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 403 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

