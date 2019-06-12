Insider Selling: Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) CEO Sells 13,342 Shares of Stock

Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) CEO Douglas Merritt sold 13,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.21, for a total value of $1,537,131.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 296,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,126,469.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Douglas Merritt also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Splunk alerts:

On Friday, April 5th, Douglas Merritt sold 12,715 shares of Splunk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.76, for a total value of $1,611,753.40.

Shares of SPLK stock traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $116.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,177,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,770,381. Splunk Inc has a 12 month low of $83.69 and a 12 month high of $143.70. The firm has a market cap of $17.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.04 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The software company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.08). Splunk had a negative net margin of 16.31% and a negative return on equity of 14.98%. The company had revenue of $424.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Splunk Inc will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on SPLK shares. BidaskClub cut Splunk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on Splunk from $122.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Wedbush upped their price target on Splunk from $146.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price target on Splunk to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.27.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLK. Cable Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Splunk in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Splunk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Splunk by 192.2% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 301 shares of the software company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Splunk during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Mirova grew its position in Splunk by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirova now owns 329 shares of the software company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/12/insider-selling-splunk-inc-nasdaqsplk-ceo-sells-13342-shares-of-stock.html.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

See Also: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.