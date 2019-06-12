Insider Selling: Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Insider Sells 15,179 Shares of Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) insider Joseph D. Mansueto sold 15,179 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.04, for a total transaction of $2,247,099.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,936,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,247,485,529.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Joseph D. Mansueto also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Morningstar alerts:

On Thursday, March 21st, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 10,521 shares of Morningstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total transaction of $1,284,719.31.

Shares of MORN stock opened at $145.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.31 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.67 and a 52 week high of $149.70.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 17.95%. The business had revenue of $258.90 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Morningstar in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Tyers Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Morningstar in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Morningstar in the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Morningstar in the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Morningstar in the 1st quarter worth about $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Morningstar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Insider Selling: Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Insider Sells 15,179 Shares of Stock” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/12/insider-selling-morningstar-inc-nasdaqmorn-insider-sells-15179-shares-of-stock.html.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, Canada, Asia, and internationally. It offers a line of data, research, and software tools on a range of investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

Recommended Story: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.