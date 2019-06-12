Insider Selling: Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) VP Sells 5,203 Shares of Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) VP Saria Tseng sold 5,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $676,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 306,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,909,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Saria Tseng also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 3rd, Saria Tseng sold 3,144 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.49, for a total transaction of $454,276.56.

On Thursday, April 18th, Saria Tseng sold 6,495 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.33, for a total transaction of $1,008,868.35.

NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $131.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 54.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.65. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.99 and a 1-year high of $161.22.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84. The firm had revenue of $141.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.11 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 18.43% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MPWR shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Monday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.71.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 85,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,899,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $43,585,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 50.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 2,387 shares during the period. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 5.0% during the first quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC now owns 10,764 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 9.1% during the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 53,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,202,000 after buying an additional 4,451 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

