Insider Selling: MAG Silver Corp (TSE:MAG) Senior Officer Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

MAG Silver Corp (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Senior Officer Larry Taddei sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.12, for a total transaction of C$353,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 86,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,219,318.48.

Shares of MAG Silver stock opened at C$13.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -174.50. MAG Silver Corp has a 52 week low of C$8.10 and a 52 week high of C$15.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 91.28 and a quick ratio of 90.88.

Get MAG Silver alerts:

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.04). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MAG Silver Corp will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on MAG shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$16.50 to C$17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$21.00 to C$19.50 in a research report on Saturday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$19.00 target price on shares of MAG Silver in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/12/insider-selling-mag-silver-corp-tsemag-senior-officer-sells-25000-shares-of-stock.html.

MAG Silver Company Profile

MAG Silver Corp. focuses on acquiring, exploring, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for copper, gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company primarily holds interests in the Juanicipio property covering 7,679 hectares located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico.

Further Reading: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.