Insider Selling: ConturaEnergyInc . (NASDAQ:CTRA) COO Sells 632 Shares of Stock

ConturaEnergyInc . (NASDAQ:CTRA) COO James Scott Kreutzer sold 632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total transaction of $33,521.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

James Scott Kreutzer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 3rd, James Scott Kreutzer sold 1,157 shares of ConturaEnergyInc . stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.75, for a total transaction of $61,031.75.

On Wednesday, May 8th, James Scott Kreutzer sold 630 shares of ConturaEnergyInc . stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.94, for a total transaction of $37,132.20.

On Wednesday, May 1st, James Scott Kreutzer sold 1,159 shares of ConturaEnergyInc . stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total transaction of $65,668.94.

On Monday, April 8th, James Scott Kreutzer sold 630 shares of ConturaEnergyInc . stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.57, for a total transaction of $38,159.10.

On Monday, April 1st, James Scott Kreutzer sold 2,069 shares of ConturaEnergyInc . stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.44, for a total transaction of $118,843.36.

Shares of ConturaEnergyInc . stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $52.67. The company had a trading volume of 171,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,067. ConturaEnergyInc . has a 52-week low of $51.33 and a 52-week high of $81.00.

ConturaEnergyInc . (NASDAQ:CTRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by ($3.19). The firm had revenue of $609.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.05 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of ConturaEnergyInc . by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in ConturaEnergyInc . by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. increased its stake in ConturaEnergyInc . by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 8,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. SEI Investments Co purchased a new stake in ConturaEnergyInc . during the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC increased its stake in ConturaEnergyInc . by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC now owns 50,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,922,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period.

CTRA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ConturaEnergyInc . from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of ConturaEnergyInc . from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of ConturaEnergyInc . in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock.

About ConturaEnergyInc .

Contura Energy, Inc extracts, processes, and markets steam and metallurgical coal to electric utilities, steel and coke producers, and industrial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Central Appalachia Operations, Northern Appalachia Operations, and Trading and Logistics.

