Insider Selling: American States Water Co (NYSE:AWR) Insider Sells 816 Shares of Stock

American States Water Co (NYSE:AWR) insider Eva G. Tang sold 816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.25, for a total value of $62,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,483,996.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of American States Water stock traded up $0.69 on Wednesday, hitting $74.51. 1,202 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,394. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. American States Water Co has a 52-week low of $54.64 and a 52-week high of $76.43.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $101.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.02 million. American States Water had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that American States Water Co will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.95%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of American States Water in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in American States Water in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in American States Water in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in American States Water in the first quarter valued at $41,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in American States Water in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in American States Water by 36.1% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

About American States Water

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

