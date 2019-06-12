Insider Buying: Zotefoams plc (LON:ZTF) Insider Purchases 24 Shares of Stock

Zotefoams plc (LON:ZTF) insider David Stirling purchased 24 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 624 ($8.15) per share, with a total value of £149.76 ($195.69).

David Stirling also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 24th, David Stirling sold 2,076 shares of Zotefoams stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 574 ($7.50), for a total transaction of £11,916.24 ($15,570.68).

On Thursday, April 18th, David Stirling sold 10,846 shares of Zotefoams stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 570 ($7.45), for a total transaction of £61,822.20 ($80,781.65).

On Friday, April 12th, David Stirling sold 803 shares of Zotefoams stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 597 ($7.80), for a total transaction of £4,793.91 ($6,264.09).

LON:ZTF traded down GBX 19 ($0.25) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 615 ($8.04). 9,265 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,457. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.55, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Zotefoams plc has a 52 week low of GBX 499 ($6.52) and a 52 week high of GBX 716 ($9.36). The stock has a market capitalization of $294.57 million and a PE ratio of 36.83.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th were given a dividend of GBX 4.15 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. This is a boost from Zotefoams’s previous dividend of $1.97. This represents a yield of 0.68%. Zotefoams’s payout ratio is 0.36%.

Separately, Peel Hunt raised shares of Zotefoams to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 575 ($7.51) to GBX 750 ($9.80) in a research note on Tuesday.

Zotefoams Company Profile

Zotefoams plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells polymer foam in the United Kingdom and Eire, Continental Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through Polyolefins, High-Performance Products (HPP), and MuCell Extrusion LLC (MEL) segments. It offers AZOTE family of polyolefin foams under the Plastazote, Evazote, and Supazote brands; and ZOTEK range of high-performance foams manufactured from fluoropolymers, engineering polymers, and specialty elastomers under the ZOTEK F, ZOTEK N, and ZOTEK PEBA brand names.

