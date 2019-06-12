Insider Buying: BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) Director Acquires 1,000 Shares of Stock

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) Director Robert Ballance purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.59 per share, for a total transaction of $12,590.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 108,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,367,135.51. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ BCBP opened at $12.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $208.44 million, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.70. BCB Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $10.12 and a one year high of $15.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $22.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.42 million. BCB Bancorp had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 10.65%. Equities research analysts predict that BCB Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. BCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.45%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in BCB Bancorp by 7.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 460,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,165,000 after acquiring an additional 29,985 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in BCB Bancorp by 1.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 153,380 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473 shares during the last quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP bought a new position in BCB Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $174,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in BCB Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in BCB Bancorp by 11.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 587,583 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,874,000 after buying an additional 60,376 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on BCBP shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of BCB Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BCB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

About BCB Bancorp

BCB Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, NOW, savings and club, money market, term certificate, interest bearing checking, and individual retirement accounts.

