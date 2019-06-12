Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNF) Given Buy Rating at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group restated their buy rating on shares of Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNF) in a research note released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

“We see sales declining 6.1% in FY 20 (Jan.) but rebounding 21% in FY 21. Despite near term data center segment order digestion, which were 29% of April quarter revenue (down 10%), we see significant growth over time, in our view, as cloud customers invest more heavily in deep learning technology.”,” the firm’s analyst wrote.

Get Infineon Technologies alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on IFNNF. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $19.50 price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Norddeutsche Landesbank reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Warburg Research reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $21.50 price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Infineon Technologies has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.83.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IFNNF opened at $17.59 on Tuesday. Infineon Technologies has a 52 week low of $16.60 and a 52 week high of $29.62.

About Infineon Technologies

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and system solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power Management & Multimarket, and Digital Security Solutions. The Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers for powertrain, safety, and driver assistance systems; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, and powertrain and security products.

Featured Article: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Infineon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infineon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.