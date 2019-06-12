ICONIQ Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 24,667 Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

ICONIQ Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 24,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,000. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF makes up 0.1% of ICONIQ Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Farmers National Bank purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Bremer Trust National Association purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000.

NYSEARCA:SPLV traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $55.23. 178,640 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,703,093. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $44.16 and a 1 year high of $55.68.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.0997 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This is a boost from Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

