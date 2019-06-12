Hush (HUSH) 24-Hour Volume Tops $182.00

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 11th. Hush has a market capitalization of $353,115.00 and approximately $182.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hush coin can currently be bought for $0.0626 or 0.00000784 BTC on major exchanges including Coinroom, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. In the last week, Hush has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Hush Coin Profile

Hush (HUSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 21st, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 5,641,700 coins. The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hush’s official website is myhush.org . The official message board for Hush is forum.myhush.org . Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

Hush Coin Trading

Hush can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and Coinroom. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hush should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hush using one of the exchanges listed above.

