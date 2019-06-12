Hunt Companies Finance Trust (NYSE:HCFT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hunt Companies Finance Trust (NYSE:HCFT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Hunt Companies Finance Trust, Inc. operates as a real estate specialty finance company. It focuses on portfolio of mortgage-backed securities, loans and other real estate related investments. Hunt Companies Finance Trust Inc., formerly known as Five Oaks Investment Corp., is based in New York, United States. “
NYSE HCFT opened at $3.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 10.35 and a current ratio of 10.35. The stock has a market cap of $80.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 1.28. Hunt Companies Finance Trust has a 1 year low of $2.76 and a 1 year high of $3.79.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hunt Companies Finance Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hunt Companies Finance Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Ellington Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hunt Companies Finance Trust by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC now owns 285,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 16,600 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hunt Companies Finance Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Hunt Companies Finance Trust by 151.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 19,351 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.85% of the company’s stock.
About Hunt Companies Finance Trust
Hunt Companies Finance Trust, Inc, a real estate specialty finance company, focuses on investing in portfolio mortgage-backed securities (MBS), mortgages, and other real estate related assets. It invests in agency and non-agency residential MBS, multi-family MBS, mortgage-servicing rights, and other mortgage-related investments.
