Hunt Companies Finance Trust (NYSE:HCFT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hunt Companies Finance Trust (NYSE:HCFT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hunt Companies Finance Trust, Inc. operates as a real estate specialty finance company. It focuses on portfolio of mortgage-backed securities, loans and other real estate related investments. Hunt Companies Finance Trust Inc., formerly known as Five Oaks Investment Corp., is based in New York, United States. “

NYSE HCFT opened at $3.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 10.35 and a current ratio of 10.35. The stock has a market cap of $80.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 1.28. Hunt Companies Finance Trust has a 1 year low of $2.76 and a 1 year high of $3.79.

Hunt Companies Finance Trust (NYSE:HCFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $4.60 million for the quarter. Hunt Companies Finance Trust had a positive return on equity of 8.04% and a negative net margin of 34.23%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hunt Companies Finance Trust will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hunt Companies Finance Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hunt Companies Finance Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Ellington Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hunt Companies Finance Trust by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC now owns 285,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 16,600 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hunt Companies Finance Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Hunt Companies Finance Trust by 151.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 19,351 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.85% of the company’s stock.

Hunt Companies Finance Trust, Inc, a real estate specialty finance company, focuses on investing in portfolio mortgage-backed securities (MBS), mortgages, and other real estate related assets. It invests in agency and non-agency residential MBS, multi-family MBS, mortgage-servicing rights, and other mortgage-related investments.

