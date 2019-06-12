Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Hudson Global from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ HSON opened at $12.98 on Tuesday. Hudson Global has a fifty-two week low of $12.00 and a fifty-two week high of $18.40. The company has a current ratio of 5.17, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Hudson Global had a negative net margin of 7.11% and a negative return on equity of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $16.19 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HSON. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Hudson Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Hudson Global by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,340,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,160,000 after buying an additional 118,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Hudson Global by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 707,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 6,514 shares in the last quarter. 59.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hudson Global Company Profile

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for small to large-sized corporations and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand worldwide. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) recruitment services, such as complete recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

