Hshare 24 Hour Volume Reaches $7.23 Million (HSR)

Hshare (CURRENCY:HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. One Hshare coin can currently be bought for $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including ZB.COM, Allcoin, Coinnest and Huobi. During the last week, Hshare has traded 8.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Hshare has a market cap of $98.46 million and $7.23 million worth of Hshare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aeternity (AE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00006274 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded 36.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002865 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded up 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 40.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000322 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000108 BTC.

About Hshare

HSR uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 2nd, 2017. Hshare’s total supply is 43,529,732 coins. The official website for Hshare is h.cash . Hshare’s official Twitter account is @Mkt_Hcash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hshare is /r/h_cash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Hshare

Hshare can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM, TOPBTC, ACX, Coinnest, Gate.io, Cryptopia, EXX, HitBTC, Bithumb, Allcoin, Kucoin, Bit-Z, OKEx, Huobi and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hshare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hshare should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hshare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

