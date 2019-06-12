Homeserve (LON:HSV) Sets New 52-Week High at $1,241.88

Homeserve plc (LON:HSV) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,241.88 ($16.23) and last traded at GBX 1,238 ($16.18), with a volume of 32069 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,248 ($16.31).

A number of research firms have commented on HSV. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Homeserve in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Homeserve from GBX 1,150 ($15.03) to GBX 1,250 ($16.33) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Liberum Capital increased their target price on Homeserve from GBX 1,120 ($14.63) to GBX 1,200 ($15.68) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Homeserve from GBX 970 ($12.67) to GBX 1,150 ($15.03) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,050 ($13.72) target price on shares of Homeserve in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,068.75 ($13.97).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.49, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.33.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 4th will be issued a dividend of GBX 16.20 ($0.21) per share. This represents a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 4th. This is an increase from Homeserve’s previous dividend of $5.20. Homeserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.65%.

Homeserve Company Profile (LON:HSV)

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to household customers under the HomeServe brand. It offers plumbing, drainage, electrics, water supply pipe, gas supply pipe, appliance repair, pest infestation, and locksmith services, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning services.

