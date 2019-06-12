M3F Inc. boosted its holdings in HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,767 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares during the period. HMN Financial comprises 2.7% of M3F Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. M3F Inc.’s holdings in HMN Financial were worth $2,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HMN Financial by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,151 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. 41.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HMN Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HMNF traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.99. 1,702 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,640. HMN Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.45 and a 52-week high of $23.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.21 million, a PE ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.18.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF) Shares Bought by M3F Inc.” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/12/hmn-financial-inc-nasdaqhmnf-shares-bought-by-m3f-inc.html.

HMN Financial (NASDAQ:HMNF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. HMN Financial had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 21.80%. The firm had revenue of $8.73 million for the quarter.

About HMN Financial

HMN Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Home Federal Savings Bank that provides retail banking products and services. The company offers various deposit accounts, such as savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, non-interest bearing checking, money market, and certificate accounts, including individual retirement accounts.

Featured Article: What is channel trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF).

Receive News & Ratings for HMN Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HMN Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.