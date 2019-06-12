HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC Purchases 127,623 Shares of Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP)

HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP) by 90.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 268,447 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127,623 shares during the period. Plains GP comprises 1.1% of HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Plains GP were worth $6,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in Plains GP by 203.7% during the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,581,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,836 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Plains GP by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 127,445 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,561,000 after acquiring an additional 37,702 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in Plains GP by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 309,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,213,000 after acquiring an additional 15,100 shares in the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP raised its stake in Plains GP by 6.8% during the first quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 62,933 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 3,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Plains GP by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 956,714 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $19,230,000 after acquiring an additional 426,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAGP stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.82. 103,233 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,456,073. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.14. Plains GP Holdings LP has a 52 week low of $19.17 and a 52 week high of $27.00.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.54 billion. Plains GP had a return on equity of 3.41% and a net margin of 1.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Plains GP Holdings LP will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st were issued a $0.36 dividend. This is a boost from Plains GP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.05%. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.25%.

In related news, Director Everardo Goyanes sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total value of $492,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,305 shares in the company, valued at $794,703. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Emg Investment, Llc sold 7,328,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total value of $169,283,522.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on PAGP shares. ValuEngine cut Plains GP from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded Plains GP from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.57.

Plains GP Profile

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

