Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) Stake Lifted by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,337 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Hingham Institution for Savings were worth $10,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIFS. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Hingham Institution for Savings by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 110,700 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $21,890,000 after buying an additional 17,532 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hingham Institution for Savings during the 4th quarter worth approximately $300,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hingham Institution for Savings during the 4th quarter worth approximately $267,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Hingham Institution for Savings by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,643 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $15,354,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Hingham Institution for Savings by 108.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,631 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.63% of the company’s stock.

HIFS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hingham Institution for Savings from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Hingham Institution for Savings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

NASDAQ HIFS opened at $189.00 on Wednesday. Hingham Institution for Savings has a 52-week low of $163.00 and a 52-week high of $229.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $398.79 million, a P/E ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.76.

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The savings and loans company reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter. Hingham Institution for Savings had a net margin of 32.18% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The firm had revenue of $19.01 million during the quarter.

About Hingham Institution for Savings

Hingham Institution for Savings provides various financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, demand, regular, checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

