HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.04-1.12 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.62-1.67 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.70 billion.HD Supply also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $3.52-3.70 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HD Supply from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of HD Supply from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of HD Supply from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Longbow Research upgraded shares of HD Supply from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.30.

Shares of HDS opened at $40.06 on Wednesday. HD Supply has a one year low of $35.35 and a one year high of $47.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. HD Supply had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 41.40%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that HD Supply will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Evan Levitt sold 44,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.16, for a total transaction of $1,906,247.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,628 shares in the company, valued at $2,055,624.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

About HD Supply

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

