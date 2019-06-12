Haymaker Acquisition (NYSE:OSW) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Haymaker Acquisition (NYSE:OSW) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited is a provider and innovator in the fields of wellness, beauty, rejuvenation and transformation on cruise ships and on land. The company’s service includes traditional and alternative massage, body and skincare treatment options, ayurvedic treatments, comprehensive hair and nail services, fitness, acupuncture, herbal medicine, pain management and medi-spa. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited, formerly known as Haymaker Acquisition Corp., is based in Nassau Bahamas. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Nomura started coverage on Haymaker Acquisition in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.50 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Haymaker Acquisition in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Imperial Capital lifted their target price on Haymaker Acquisition from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Haymaker Acquisition in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.30.

Shares of Haymaker Acquisition stock opened at $13.47 on Wednesday. Haymaker Acquisition has a 1-year low of $11.35 and a 1-year high of $14.36.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Haymaker Acquisition stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OSW) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned 0.18% of Haymaker Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

