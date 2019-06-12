Happycoin (HPC) Trading 38.6% Higher This Week

Happycoin (CURRENCY:HPC) traded up 50% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 12th. Happycoin has a total market capitalization of $649,090.00 and approximately $861.00 worth of Happycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Happycoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0326 or 0.00000403 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, HitBTC and YoBit. In the last week, Happycoin has traded 38.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $156.00 or 0.01924873 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00006887 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000196 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002015 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000855 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000018 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Happycoin Coin Profile

Happycoin (CRYPTO:HPC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 7th, 2017. Happycoin’s total supply is 19,884,999 coins. Happycoin’s official website is happycointech.org . Happycoin’s official Twitter account is @happycoin5 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Happycoin

Happycoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, HitBTC and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Happycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Happycoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Happycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

