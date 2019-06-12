Hancock Whitney Corp Trims Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Hancock Whitney Corp reduced its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 22.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,576 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Pinnacle Bank bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period.

IEFA traded down $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,468,555 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

