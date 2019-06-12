Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Upgraded to Hold by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a buy rating on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. TheStreet downgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a c rating to a d rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.40.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HALO opened at $15.42 on Tuesday. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $13.24 and a 52 week high of $19.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.54 and a beta of 1.77.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Halozyme Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 20.36% and a negative net margin of 28.70%. The business had revenue of $56.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 84.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 80.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,011 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 4,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 2,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $140,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,791 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing novel oncology therapies in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. Its human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit.

Further Reading: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.