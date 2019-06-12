Hallador Energy Co (NASDAQ:HNRG) Stake Lessened by Ajo LP

Ajo LP lowered its position in shares of Hallador Energy Co (NASDAQ:HNRG) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 184,757 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 15,213 shares during the period. Ajo LP’s holdings in Hallador Energy were worth $972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Hallador Energy by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,293,415 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,803,000 after buying an additional 53,311 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hallador Energy by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 981,318 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,975,000 after buying an additional 25,988 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hallador Energy by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 287,397 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after buying an additional 15,003 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hallador Energy by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 193,447 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 9,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Hallador Energy by 100.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 139,022 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 69,562 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hallador Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ HNRG opened at $5.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $168.49 million, a PE ratio of 22.56 and a beta of -0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Hallador Energy Co has a 1 year low of $4.75 and a 1 year high of $7.93.

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The energy company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $89.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.80 million. Hallador Energy had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 4.89%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hallador Energy Co will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Hallador Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.00%.

Hallador Energy Company Profile

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, production, and sale of steam coal for the electric power generation industry in the United States. The company holds interests in the Oaktown 1 mine underground mine located in Knox County, Indiana; the Oaktown 2 mine located in Knox County, Indiana and Lawrence County, Illinois; Carlisle underground coal mine located near the town of Carlisle, Indiana; and Ace in the Hole mine located near Clay City, Indiana.

