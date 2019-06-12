H & R Block Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:HRB)

H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 7,002 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,513% compared to the average volume of 434 put options.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of H & R Block by 233.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in H & R Block by 8,750.0% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in H & R Block in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in H & R Block in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in H & R Block by 36.3% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of H & R Block stock opened at $27.78 on Wednesday. H & R Block has a fifty-two week low of $22.45 and a fifty-two week high of $29.81. The company has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.18.

H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported $4.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.18. H & R Block had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 829.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that H & R Block will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. This is a positive change from H & R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. H & R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.56%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HRB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of H & R Block from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of H & R Block from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

H & R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, digital do-it-yourself (DIY) tax solutions, and other services and products related to income tax return preparation to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

