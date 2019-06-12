GYL Financial Synergies LLC Invests $5.15 Million in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 32,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,151,000. iShares Russell 1000 ETF makes up about 0.8% of GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWB. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000.

IWB traded down $0.29 on Wednesday, hitting $160.31. The company had a trading volume of 24,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,183,444. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $129.68 and a 1-year high of $164.13.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

