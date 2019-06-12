GYL Financial Synergies LLC Acquires Shares of 56,024 Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 56,024 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,843,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Mplx in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Mplx in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mplx in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Mplx by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,368 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mplx in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 30.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MPLX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mplx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Mplx from $44.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Mplx in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Mplx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Mplx from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.80.

Shares of MPLX stock traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $31.45. 26,880 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,758,431. The company has a market cap of $24.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.19. Mplx Lp has a one year low of $28.32 and a one year high of $39.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Mplx had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mplx Lp will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th were issued a $0.6575 dividend. This represents a $2.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 8th. This is an increase from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.85%.

Mplx Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. The company also provides fuels distribution services. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; and transportation, storage, and distribution of crude oil and refined petroleum products.

