GWM Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,121 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $1,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COLM. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 196.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 516 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the 1st quarter valued at about $156,000. 37.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COLM traded down $0.77 on Wednesday, hitting $96.33. 45,093 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 360,614. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.69. Columbia Sportswear has a 12-month low of $80.03 and a 12-month high of $109.74.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $654.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.77 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 10.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.94%.

In other Columbia Sportswear news, Director Murrey R. Albers sold 11,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.32, for a total transaction of $1,129,690.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,829,542. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph P. Boyle sold 13,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $1,379,378.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,313,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,183,088. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,237 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,365. 56.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COLM. BidaskClub raised Columbia Sportswear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity set a $107.00 target price on Columbia Sportswear and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $129.00 target price on Columbia Sportswear and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Columbia Sportswear has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.93.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used various outdoor activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel for men and women under the Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, SOREL, and prAna brands, as well as for youth under the Columbia brand name.

