GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $63.37 Million

Equities analysts expect GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) to announce sales of $63.37 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for GW Pharmaceuticals PLC-‘s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $149.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $40.62 million. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- reported sales of $3.46 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1,731.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- will report full-year sales of $218.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $169.27 million to $303.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $542.45 million, with estimates ranging from $360.07 million to $879.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow GW Pharmaceuticals PLC-.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.68) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.48) by $0.80. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- had a negative return on equity of 45.75% and a negative net margin of 458.79%. The firm had revenue of $39.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($3.12) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1189.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently commented on GWPH shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from $142.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. BidaskClub lowered GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Guggenheim started coverage on GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a report on Friday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $178.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price objective on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, CIBC raised GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.40.

Shares of GWPH stock traded down $1.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $176.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 261,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,330. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- has a 52 week low of $90.14 and a 52 week high of $196.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of -16.73 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a current ratio of 7.81, a quick ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

In related news, insider Adam D. George sold 258,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total value of $4,159,016.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 268,324 shares in the company, valued at $4,320,016.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Justin D. Gover sold 23,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $327,834.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,521,576 shares of company stock worth $23,249,266. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 270,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,350,000 after acquiring an additional 41,593 shares in the last quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 63,345 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,169,000 after acquiring an additional 19,747 shares in the last quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- during the first quarter worth $129,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- during the first quarter worth $2,380,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- during the first quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.07% of the company’s stock.

About GW Pharmaceuticals PLC-

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing cannabinoid prescription medicines using botanical extracts derived from the Cannabis plant. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, as well as for the treatment of Dravet syndrome, Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, tuberous sclerosis complex, and infantile spasms.

