Greif, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.66 (NYSE:GEF.B)

Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF.B) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 4th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.66 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th.

Shares of GEF.B traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.63. 25 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,119. Greif has a twelve month low of $36.70 and a twelve month high of $63.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

