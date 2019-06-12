Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $1.52 Million Holdings in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Healthcare Services Group were worth $1,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 3,976.1% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,186,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,289 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Healthcare Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,517,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,497,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $341,439,000 after acquiring an additional 248,258 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in Healthcare Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,338,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 885,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,591,000 after acquiring an additional 144,593 shares in the last quarter.

HCSG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens set a $42.00 price target on Healthcare Services Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $48.00 price target on Healthcare Services Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Benchmark set a $50.00 price target on Healthcare Services Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. TheStreet cut Healthcare Services Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.33.

NASDAQ HCSG traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $32.84. 1,123 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 954,345. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 29.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.83. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $28.24 and a one year high of $48.73.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $476.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.64 million. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 4.67%. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a $0.1975 dividend. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. This is a positive change from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.54%.

In other Healthcare Services Group news, Director Robert L. Frome sold 7,502 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total value of $244,865.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,804.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

