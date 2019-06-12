Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $1.43 Million Position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,713 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IONS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $54,463,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,604,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,765,000 after purchasing an additional 414,255 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 96.9% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 606,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,810,000 after purchasing an additional 298,700 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 252.5% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 410,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,202,000 after purchasing an additional 294,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,676,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,977,000 after purchasing an additional 213,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IONS stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $63.59. 2,843 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,246,693. The company has a current ratio of 9.40, a quick ratio of 9.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $40.91 and a fifty-two week high of $86.58. The company has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 2.27.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.19. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 44.03% and a net margin of 47.74%. The firm had revenue of $297.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 106.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total value of $2,714,880.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 79,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,756,148.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director B Lynne Parshall sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total value of $3,750,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 102,677 shares in the company, valued at $7,701,801.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 247,222 shares of company stock worth $19,785,950. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IONS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.44.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults.

