Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) Shares Bought by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. grew its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 883,466 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 32,690 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock were worth $7,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 385.1% in the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 3,129 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 116.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,691 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the first quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Great Lakes Dredge & Dock alerts:

Shares of GLDD stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,671. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $683.11 million, a PE ratio of 30.03 and a beta of 0.67. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a one year low of $4.85 and a one year high of $11.45.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $192.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.20 million. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 18.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Great Lakes Dredge & Dock news, Director Ryan Levenson sold 555,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total transaction of $6,067,428.81. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $391,468.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David E. Simonelli sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.19, for a total transaction of $184,275.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 324,621 shares in the company, valued at $2,658,645.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,054,218 shares of company stock worth $11,456,438 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.50.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) Shares Bought by TCW Group Inc.” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/12/great-lakes-dredge-dock-co-nasdaqgldd-shares-bought-by-tcw-group-inc.html.

About Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States and internationally. The company is involved in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects, coastal restoration and land reclamations, trench digging for pipelines, tunnels and cables, and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

Read More: Range Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD).

Receive News & Ratings for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.