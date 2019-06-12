Granite Investment Partners LLC Has $2.01 Million Holdings in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

Granite Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 998 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $2,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LIN. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Israel Discount Bank of New York purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

LIN traded up $0.67 on Wednesday, hitting $201.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,728,944. Linde PLC has a 12 month low of $145.95 and a 12 month high of $202.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.03 billion. Linde had a net margin of 23.52% and a return on equity of 14.95%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Linde PLC will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.875 dividend. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st.

In other Linde news, VP Christian Bruch acquired 1,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $179.21 per share, with a total value of $264,155.54. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Enders acquired 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $172.16 per share, with a total value of $1,136,256.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 141,556 shares of company stock valued at $26,887,956. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Linde from $189.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Linde to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Linde from $205.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Linde from $188.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Linde to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.14.

WARNING: “Granite Investment Partners LLC Has $2.01 Million Holdings in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/12/granite-investment-partners-llc-has-2-01-million-holdings-in-linde-plc-nyselin.html.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

See Also: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.