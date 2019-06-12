Graft Hits One Day Volume of $8,638.00 (GRFT)

Graft (CURRENCY:GRFT) traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 11th. Over the last seven days, Graft has traded 10.8% lower against the US dollar. Graft has a total market cap of $1.62 million and approximately $8,638.00 worth of Graft was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Graft coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000037 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre, Stocks.Exchange and Cryptopia.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $88.14 or 0.01101336 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00011509 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00008095 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000577 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000534 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0937 or 0.00001171 BTC.

About Graft

Graft is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 24th, 2017. Graft’s total supply is 1,241,096,943 coins and its circulating supply is 548,993,943 coins. Graft’s official Twitter account is @graftnetwork . The Reddit community for Graft is /r/Graft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Graft’s official website is www.graft.network . The official message board for Graft is medium.com/@graftnetwork

Graft Coin Trading

Graft can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, Cryptopia and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graft directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graft should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Graft using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

