GoNetwork Hits One Day Volume of $160,597.00 (GOT)

GoNetwork (CURRENCY:GOT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 12th. One GoNetwork token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0128 or 0.00000157 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Bilaxy, Hotbit and CoinBene. Over the last seven days, GoNetwork has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar. GoNetwork has a market cap of $793,972.00 and approximately $160,597.00 worth of GoNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get GoNetwork alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00075804 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00008401 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.15 or 0.00196726 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00012109 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002077 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000049 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00008063 BTC.

Sphere (SPHR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00006667 BTC.

BOMB (BOMB) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00093815 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000707 BTC.

GoNetwork Token Profile

GoNetwork is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 18th, 2017. GoNetwork’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,994,620 tokens. GoNetwork’s official Twitter account is @gonetwork_co . GoNetwork’s official website is gonetwork.co/index.html

GoNetwork Token Trading

GoNetwork can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Hotbit, Bilaxy, IDEX and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoNetwork directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoNetwork should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GoNetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GoNetwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GoNetwork and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.