GoldBlocks (GB) Reaches Market Cap of $44,691.00

GoldBlocks (CURRENCY:GB) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 12th. GoldBlocks has a total market capitalization of $44,691.00 and approximately $9.00 worth of GoldBlocks was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, GoldBlocks has traded 13.7% lower against the US dollar. One GoldBlocks coin can currently be bought for about $0.0029 or 0.00000036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Bleutrade, CoinExchange and YoBit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.66 or 0.01860314 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00006749 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000198 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001996 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000873 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000372 BTC.

GoldBlocks Profile

GoldBlocks (CRYPTO:GB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. GoldBlocks’ total supply is 15,563,873 coins. GoldBlocks’ official Twitter account is @goldblockscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GoldBlocks is goldblocks.eu

Buying and Selling GoldBlocks

GoldBlocks can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Bleutrade, Livecoin and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldBlocks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldBlocks should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoldBlocks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

