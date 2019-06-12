GoByte (GBX) Price Up 11.2% This Week

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded up 6.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. During the last week, GoByte has traded up 11.2% against the US dollar. One GoByte coin can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00001232 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, HitBTC, CryptoBridge and Stocks.Exchange. GoByte has a market cap of $365,172.00 and $217,838.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IPChain (IPC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00006398 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000458 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 48.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000254 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

GoByte Profile

GoByte (CRYPTO:GBX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 16th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 4,466,723 coins and its circulating supply is 3,641,736 coins. GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GoByte is gobyte.network . The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling GoByte

GoByte can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoByte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

