Glencore (LON:GLEN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

Glencore (LON:GLEN)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by research analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. They presently have a GBX 300 ($3.92) price target on the natural resources company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of Glencore from GBX 390 ($5.10) to GBX 385 ($5.03) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Glencore from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 420 ($5.49) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 370 ($4.83) price objective on shares of Glencore in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 380 ($4.97) price objective on shares of Glencore in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 355.56 ($4.65).

GLEN stock opened at GBX 270.90 ($3.54) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.26, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Glencore has a 1 year low of GBX 249.75 ($3.26) and a 1 year high of GBX 405.35 ($5.30). The firm has a market capitalization of $36.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.29.

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, energy products, and agricultural products. It operates in three segments: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in smelting, refining, mining, processing, and storing zinc, copper, lead, alumina, aluminum, ferroalloys, nickel, cobalt, and iron ore.

