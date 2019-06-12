Gilead Sciences, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.63 (NASDAQ:GILD)

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.63 per share by the biopharmaceutical company on Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th.

Gilead Sciences has increased its dividend by an average of 20.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Gilead Sciences has a dividend payout ratio of 38.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Gilead Sciences to earn $6.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.2%.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $66.10 on Wednesday. Gilead Sciences has a 52 week low of $60.32 and a 52 week high of $79.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.53.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.23. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 26.40% and a return on equity of 37.98%. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will post 6.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on GILD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Citigroup cut shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.54.

In other Gilead Sciences news, Director Richard James Whitley sold 9,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.48, for a total value of $624,286.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,270,126.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total transaction of $175,689.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,745,429.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,602 shares of company stock valued at $1,863,445. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

