General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Bought by Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 63.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,820 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,948 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in General Motors during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new position in General Motors during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new position in General Motors during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in General Motors during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in General Motors during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

In other General Motors news, CFO Dhivya Suryadevara sold 34,756 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.40, for a total value of $1,299,874.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,713.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Wesley G. Bush purchased 10,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.58 per share, for a total transaction of $385,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GM shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine lowered General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 1st. Nomura set a $42.00 target price on General Motors and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered General Motors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.43.

GM stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.76. The company had a trading volume of 2,622,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,437,001. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.34. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $30.56 and a fifty-two week high of $45.00.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $34.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.56 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 6.26%. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. On average, analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

